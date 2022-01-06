The number of new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County and surrounding counties jumped in the week ending Wednesday, with local public health officials assuming the rate of local spread is far higher due to non-reported tests.
A total of 552 new cases were reported in Dubuque County, the highest total — by 237 cases — in the past four weeks. Another five COVID-19-related deaths were reported as well.
“It was almost to be expected because of the closures of health care providers and test sites on New Year’s and Christmas and decreased testing over those two long weekends,” said City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan. “Now, people are getting tested for a variety of reasons, including potential exposures over the holidays.”
However, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Dubuque’s hospitals fell for the fourth straight week — to 30. That is the lowest total since UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center started providing patient counts on Wednesday to the Telegraph Herald after the State of Iowa stopped releasing county-level patient counts.
In most weeks since school resumed in August, the age group in Dubuque County with the most new cases has been those 17 and younger. But in the week that ended Wednesday, the leading group was people 18 to 29, accounting for 28% of new cases. The 30-39 group accounted for 17% of new cases, while the 17-and-younger group and the 50-59 groups each accounted for 15%.
Some of those age groups have the lowest number of fully vaccinated people who have received boosters, according to county officials.
Corrigan also said people in the 18-to-29 group are most likely to take part in larger and more public gatherings — especially around New Year’s.
Other area counties’ case counts also spiked in the week ending Wednesday.
All area Wisconsin counties had their highest weekly counts of any time in the most recent surge, which began in fall of 2021. Grant County had 278 new cases, up from 170 in the week ending Dec. 29. Iowa County saw 168 reported cases, up from 94 the week prior. Crawford County had 91 new cases reported, up from 61 the week before. Lafayette County had 79 new cases, up from 54.
In Iowa, Jackson County saw a big jump with 109 new reported cases in the week ending Wednesday, up from 66 the week before. Jones County had 98 new reported cases, up from 50 the week before but down from 110 the week ending Dec. 22. Clayton County saw 78 new reported cases, up from 55 the week before. Delaware County saw 57 new cases, up from 49 the prior week.
Jo Daviess County, Ill., saw 116 new cases, up from 64 the week before — also that county’s biggest jump in recent months.
But those state-reported figures don’t convey the true spread of COVID-19 locally, according to public health officials. They continue to note that seemingly increasing numbers of people are checking their COVID-19 status via at-home tests, and those positive cases are not recorded.
“This gives a picture of what’s going on, but it’s not the full picture because more people are taking the at-home COVID tests that don’t get reported to the state,” said interim Dubuque County Health Department Director Samantha Kloft.
Contacted by the TH, Hartig Drug Co. reported having sold hundreds of over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 test kits weekly in the tri-state area.
“The demand for COVID-19 rapid test kits continues to grow from week to week,” said company President John Meyer in a statement. “In December alone, we sold as many test kits as we had in the previous four months combined.”
These tests have proven so popular that Hartig, like pharmacies nationwide, has had trouble keeping them on the shelves. In seeking more, Hartig officials also have looked for new suppliers, which they spend time vetting because “scam suppliers attempt to sell fake COVID-19 testing kits,” according to the statement.
Most of these over-the-counter tests are not counted by state health departments. People who take them can send them in or follow up with PCR tests that will be counted, though, which Kloft said would be of great help to public health officials since those will then show up in data.