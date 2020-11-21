GALENA, Ill. — Galena Public Library soon will close to the public again and offer curbside services instead.
Galena Public Library District announced Thursday that the library would close to the public at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, “due to the continual increase in Covid-19 positivity rates in the county.”
“As in the spring and summer, the library will implement curbside services,” the announcement stated. “These services will include picking up and dropping off materials, providing copy and printing services and purchasing tickets to the upcoming seventh annual Galena LitFest.”
Curbside services will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Patrons should call 815-777-0200 when picking up or dropping off materials, and staff will meet the vehicles in the back parking lot.
“During this temporary closure, the library will begin to offer video assistance for services such as reader’s advisory, using the online card catalog, tech help and more,” the announcement states. “Patrons may contact the library to set up a time for a Zoom meeting, in which the link will be emailed. Library programming will continue to be offered online via www.facebook.com/galenalibrary, YouTube and Zoom.”
For more information, contact Director Jenna Diedrich at 815-777-0200 or diedrichj@galenalibrary.org.