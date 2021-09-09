The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- In Dubuque County, 141 additional cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past week. Jones County added 49 more cases; Clayton county added 42; Jackson county had 31 new cases; Delaware County added 24 cases. The State of Iowa only updates the number of cases in the state once per week.
- Some 61 new COVID-19 cases were tallied in Grant County, Wis., between Saturday and Wednesday. In that time frame, Iowa County added 26 new cases; Crawford County, nine; and Lafayette County, 12. Jo Daviess County, Ill., added 13 more cases.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in nine of 10 local counties — Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Grant, Iowa and Crawford counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County, Ill. Only Lafayette County in Wisconsin remained at “substantial” transmission — the second-highest rating.
- As of Wednesday, 158,844 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 65.3% of the area’s population that is at least 12 years old.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St. See the full list of vaccination sites at https://bit.ly/2Wzf4M9.
- The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data shows that, as of Sept. 1, 15 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the highest number since January. Elsewhere locally, five Delaware County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, as were three each from Jackson and Jones counties and two from Clayton County.
- As of Sept. 7, 79.4% of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated, as were 88.0% of people with COVID-19 in intensive care units throughout the state.
- As of Wednesday, 416,794 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 8,404 from a week earlier. Thirty more related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,337. The state only updates these figures once per week.
- The CDC reported that as of Wednesday, 1,651,894 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 61.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 6,793 new COVID-19 cases were reported between Saturday and Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 674,248. The state’s related deaths increased by 34 to 7,686.
- As of Wednesday, 3,180,409 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 63.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 16,012 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 1,554,336. The state’s related deaths increased by 127 to 24,194.
- As of Wednesday, 6,555,195 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 60.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.