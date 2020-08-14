In Iowa, there were 641 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. today. The state's total stands at 50,808.
There were 10 additional related deaths reported statewide. Iowa's death toll stood at 964 as of 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, 1,021 additional cases and seven more related deaths were reported today.
That pushed the state’s total to 64,227 cases and 1,025 deaths.
In Illinois, 2,264 new confirmed cases and 25 related deaths were reported today.
The state tallies rose to 202,691 cases, including 7,721 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)