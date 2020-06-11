LANCASTER, Wis. — Economic leaders in Lancaster on Wednesday announced the postponement of an annual event featuring games, food and live music.
The Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce board decided to postpone the Night on the Square event, which was slated for July 16.
In an announcement, the chamber indicated that fears surrounding the spread of COVID-19 prompted the decision.
“With recommendations from the county health department, it is still unsafe to hold such a large event at this time,” it stated.