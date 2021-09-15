Jackson County venue reschedules show set for this week due to COVID-19 Telegraph Herald erik.hogstrom@thmedia.com Sep 15, 2021 Sep 15, 2021 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A concert scheduled for this week at a Jackson County venue has been postponed due to COVID-19.The David Huckfelt and Pieta Brown show originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 14, at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers has been rescheduled for May 28, 2022, according to a social media post by the venue.The post states that the show was rescheduled due to rising COVID-19 cases across the Midwest.Pre-sale tickets will be automatically transferred to the new date, and all refund requests will be honored, according to the post.Visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jackson-county-iowa Covid-email-0916 erik.hogstrom@thmedia.com Follow erik.hogstrom@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Today Dubuque woman's family cradles her life, not its loss TH EXCLUSIVE: Iowa Greyhound Park to close following shortened 2022 season Local law enforcement reports Peosta woman sentenced to probation for assaulting mother Chief: Fire destroys playground equipment at Dubuque park Trending Today Dubuque woman's family cradles her life, not its loss TH EXCLUSIVE: Iowa Greyhound Park to close following shortened 2022 season Local law enforcement reports Peosta woman sentenced to probation for assaulting mother Chief: Fire destroys playground equipment at Dubuque park