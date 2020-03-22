Tri-state churches turn to virtual services in wake of coronavirus restrictions

A number of local churches turned to virtual services today as social distancing requirements kept people from congregating in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Let us pray for each other and together pray that this pandemic will end – why not today – so that people can be safe and can return to their work and return to their normal, healthy, happy lives,” Archbishop Michael Jackels said as he completed a Mass streamed live online for Catholics within the Archdiocese of Dubuque.
Jackels celebrated Mass within a seminary chapel in Dubuque, with some of the archdiocese’s seminarians singing and performing Bible readings.
The Mass was closed to the general public.
“This is a private residence,” Jackels said. “Kind of like a home with a large number of children. It just so happens that the parents are priests and they celebrate Holy Mass.”
The archdiocese plans to broadcast rosary readings and Sunday Masses from the chapel while restrictions on public gatherings remain in place.
Elsewhere online, Maquoketa First United Methodist Church Pastor Alberta Ervin led a worship service livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page and later conducted a church service broadcast on radio. On the livestreamed video, the church’s worship team members were spread out across the front of the church, maintaining at least six feet distance between each other.
“One of the reasons why it was so important to continue to do the worship service is this is a way we stay connected as a church – to keep us connected as a faith community,” Ervin said after the service.
Ervin described her ministry style as personal, and that she draws inspiration from face-to-face interactions with her congregation.
A church emptied of a congregation made Sunday’s service “very different,” she said.
“It was a change,” Ervin said. “There are only four other people in the whole building.”
Jackels devoted his homily today to the pandemic and the question of suffering.
“All of us are touched in some way – no work, no school, no toilet paper, no Mass,” Jackels said. “We might be asking, ‘Why didn’t God prevent this from happening?’ or, ‘Why doesn’t God stretch forth His hand and stop it?’ As our Holy Father, Pope Francis, is praying every day.”
Jackels said he has struggled with the notion of suffering at various times of his life, while noting his faith in God’s unconditional love. Today, he asked what purpose suffering plays in our lives.
“Maybe it is to identify with Jesus – innocent, but still suffering,” he said. “Perhaps it is to join my suffering – however small -- to the suffering of Christ for the sake of His church. Or maybe it’s to remind us that life is short, and that heaven is eternal. So, this is an occasion to renew our faith, to deepen our faith. Or maybe it’s to open to your eyes to the suffering of those people around you. And to open my heart and my wallet to show compassion to people who are suffering.”
Jackels said he doesn’t have answers to all questions.
“But let the last word be this – that any suffering for whatever reason God permits – is not the end of the story,” he said. “Suffering will end. All will once again be well.”
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Dubuque hosted a service today on an audio and video conferencing platform called Zoom.
“We’re going through all different stresses in our lives right now, so to be able to connect with each other was incredibly meaningful,” said church member Alyssa Zasada, of Platteville, Wis.
Church President Marian Maciej-Hiner said their small congregation feels like a family.
“We’re concerned about each other,” Maciej-Hiner said. “When we get together on Sundays, there is a spiritual component, but there’s also very much a social component. To avoid people feeling isolated, I’m grateful we have a means through technology to stay connected. We don’t want anyone to think that they are in this alone.”
Some church members followed the service on audio on their phones while others watched each other on video on their computers. A minister called into the conferencing from Milwaukee and a church member provided organ music from his basement.
“I thought it was wonderful,” Zasada said. “This service was very touching, especially for people who were able to see each other.”