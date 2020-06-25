Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Six additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday, pushing the county total to 460 cases at the latter time. The increase represented a dramatic drop from the 35 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours. And four of the six newest cases were inmates at Dubuque County Jail.
- No additional related deaths were reported in that time frame, and the number of recovered in the county also was unchanged. Subtracting those two totals from the number of confirmed cases, the county appears to have 193 “active” cases, up six from Tuesday night. Three people with COVID-19 in the county were hospitalized as of Tuesday night, according to the most-recent state data.
- During a Dubuque County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, Visiting Nurse Association Executive Director Stacy Killian said she expects increased local testing to result in a continued ascent in positive cases. The free Test Iowa site remains open at Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, Suite 1, in Dubuque. People must first complete an assessment at testiowa.com. Residents without internet access or who need assistance with the assessment should call VNA at 563-556-6200.
- Killian also noted that VNA nurses tasked with contact tracing recently noticed a new trend in people with COVID-19. “We are noticing that there has been an increase in the numbers in young adults — in their early 20s or late teens. We’re seeing numbers sweep up in that age range. We’re trying to watch if we can attribute that to some of the openings of the community or sports.”
- There was no change Tuesday in the number of confirmed cases or recovered at the two area long-term-care facilities on the state’s outbreak list — Dubuque Specialty Care and Edgewood Convalescent Home.
- One new case each was reported from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday in Delaware and Jackson counties. Their respective totals are 35 and 20.
- Statewide, Iowa reported an additional 341 cases during that time frame, for a total of 26,713. There were six additional related deaths, for a total of 692.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported four more cases, elevating its total to 136. Crawford and Lafayette counties each had one, so their tallies stand at 32 and 61, respectively.
- Grant and Lafayette counties are among 22 in the state that have a “high” COVID-19 activity level, according to a new dashboard released by Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The designation is based on the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous two weeks. Crawford and Iowa counties show medium COVID-19 activity.
- Statewide, there were 432 new cases Wednesday. The total is 25,763 positive tests. Seven additional related deaths were reported, bringing the state total to 757.
- In Illinois, there were 715 additional positive tests and 63 deaths. The state has now seen a total of 138,540 positive cases and 6,770 related deaths.
- Two more confirmed cases have been reported in Jo Daviess County, which now has 40.