Two additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 5 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 309 positive cases.
The county death toll remains at 16, while 145 people in the county diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered.
Two new cases were reported in Jackson County between 5 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday for a total of 11. Seven of those individuals have recovered, and Jackson County has no reported coronavirus deaths.
There were no additional cases or deaths reported in Delaware, Jones or Clayton counties Saturday morning. Delaware County has 14 positive cases and no deaths, Jones County has 36 positive cases and no deaths, and Clayton County has recorded 30 positive cases with three deaths.
Statewide, there were 16,795 positive cases as of 6 a.m. Saturday. The state reported 15 more deaths since Friday evening, for a total of 444.
As of Saturday morning, 123,654 Iowans had been tested, including 4,295 Dubuque County residents. One in 23 Dubuque County residents have been tested and one in 26 Iowans have been tested for the novel coronavirus so far.
The state’s confirmed case count for Dubuque Specialty Care continues to lag behind the 49 cases that the facility’s parent company reported as of Monday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health COVID-19 website is undergoing planned maintenance this weekend, and no new data will be reported from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday, May 25.
In Wisconsin, there were 481 new cases reported Saturday, pushing the total to 14,877.
Eleven additional deaths were reported, so that total stands at 507.
No new cases were reported in area southwest Wisconsin counties.
Crawford County has recorded 25 cases, Grant County has 81 cases as well as 10 deaths, Iowa County has 11 cases and Lafayette County has 18 cases.
In Illinois, the state reported an additional 2,352 cases, along with 75 more related deaths.
The state totals now stand at 107,796 cases and 4,790 deaths.
Jo Daviess County reported no change from Friday, with a total of 26 cases.
Nationally, there have been 1.6 million positive COVID-19 cases and nearly 97,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths.