Dubuque County supervisors voted unanimously this afternoon to extend the countywide mask mandate.
Following more than 30 minutes of contentious public input during an online meeting, the supervisors voted to follow the lead of the county Board of Health, which also approved the resolution unanimously this week.
The mask mandate, instituted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, requires that anyone older than 2 wear face coverings in indoor public spaces and outdoor public areas where social distancing is not possible. Businesses are required to post signage stating that they require masks and to provide masks for customers who do not bring their own.
The mandate covers all of Dubuque County outside of the city of Dubuque, which has its own mandate.
The county mandate until today had a sunset of Monday, March 1.
The extension keeps it in place until June 15, until qualified individuals in the Phase 1B category — including those 65-and-older and front-line essential workers — have received a COVID-19 vaccine if they want it, or until the mandate is rescinded by the county Board of Health.
County Supervisor Harley Pothoff assured listeners during today's meeting that he had put much thought into the issue.
"This is a highly-debated topic," he said. "I’ve had many engaging conversations with people on both sides of this. I’ve spoken with medical professionals, both on the Board of Health and elsewhere.
"My greatest fear is turning around and going back down the road we just came here from. If I err, I want to err on the side of safety."
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she based her decision on the advice of medical professionals, including the doctors and nurses in her family.
“What I hear over family Zooms matches what I heard from the Board of Health,” she said. “And the Board of Health listened to some of our concerns and included an end date, which I hope we can shorten if we get a large amount of the vaccine.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham said the resolution was the strongest message that county leaders could send.
“From my vantage point, the coronavirus is still in our community, in the tri-state area,” he said. “One of the proactive measures we can put in place is to educate the community the best we can.”
