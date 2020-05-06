Fifteen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at a long-term-care center in Dubuque, according to state data updated Tuesday.
The outbreak at Dubuque Specialty Care, 2935 Kaufmann Ave., first was reported on April 28, with one staff member and three residents testing positive for the coronavirus. But as of Monday, the state reporting system still listed just four cases at the facility.
That total nearly quadrupled when figures were updated Tuesday, though it is unclear when those cases were confirmed, and the breakdown of how many of them are residents vs. staff is unknown.
On Monday, local public health officials disclosed that all residents and staff of the facility were tested late last week, but the results had not been received yet.
Then, only four new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were announced Tuesday, bringing its total to 156.
The Dubuque County total soon could jump further, as the “targeted testing” of 1,000 people in the county will start today and run through Friday, May 8.
Those tested will all be residents and staff of long-term-care facilities and “individuals identified through contact tracing as having possible exposure to positive COVID-19 patients in Dubuque County.” It is not open to the public.
Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- One new case was reported in Jones County, Iowa, pushing its total to 25.
- Statewide, 408 new cases were reported. That brings the statewide total to 10,111. Gov. Kim Reynolds said 80% of the new cases were in the 22 counties that still have stricter business restrictions in place. She also said 261 of the 408 new cases were in just two counties: Polk and Woodbury.
- Six more cases were reported in Grant County, Wis.; three in Lafayette County, Wis.; and one in Iowa County, Wis.
- In Wisconsin, 8,566 cases have been reported. That includes 330 new ones reported Tuesday. Thirteen additional related deaths also were reported. That total now stands at 353.
- In Illinois, there were 2,122 new cases reported Tuesday, along with 176 deaths. The state totals now stand at 65,962 cases and 2,838 deaths.