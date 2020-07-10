A Dubuque senior care center reported its first resident diagnosed with COVID-19.
Stonehill Franciscan Services made the announcement after three employees had tested positive for the coronavirus since July 2. Stonehill reported that it had received all of the test results after samples were taken from all residents and employees on July 2 and 3. That included the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident at the facility.
“The resident is in strict isolation,” stated an announcement. “We have notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread. We want to make residents, their families and our dedicated staff aware of this situation and reassure everyone that we are on top of it.”
Stonehill reported that it also still was awaiting results for five employees with symptoms or who had possibly been exposed to COVID-19.