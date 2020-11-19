Dubuque County reported two more COVID-19-related deaths and 177 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today.
As of that time, the county had a total of 8,269 confirmed cases and 88 related deaths.
One related death each also was reported in that time frame for Jones County, which now has had nine, and Jackson County, which has had eight. The counts for Delaware County (20) and Clayton County (four) remained unchanged.
Jones County reported 53 additional cases in that 24-hour period, as its total climbed to 2,064. Iowa Department of Corrections data updated Wednesday night continues to show a massive outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary, now involving 273 active inmate cases and 47 active staff cases. Three of the county's deaths also were tied to that outbreak.
Both Clayton and Delaware counties had 27 more cases confirmed in the 24-hour period. Clayton County's total rose to 920, while Delaware County's climbed to 1,279.
Jackson County had 21 more cases, so its tally stood at 1,272.
The state continues to report outbreaks at nine local long-term-care centers.
As of 11 a.m. today, the tallies stood at:
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 76 cases and 25 recovered.
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 12 cases and five recovered.
- Dubuque Speciality Care -- six cases and two recovered.
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- seven cases and two recovered.
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 81 cases and 65 recovered.
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- seven cases and three recovered.
- Anamosa Care Center -- 38 cases and none recovered.
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- six cases and none recovered.
- Elkader Care Center -- five cases with one recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 4,193 additional cases during the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 198,687.
Iowa's statewide death toll rose by 38 to 2,102 as of 11 a.m. today.