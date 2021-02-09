One additional COVID-19-related death in Dubuque County was reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, raising the county's death toll to 187, the sixth-highest in the state.
A related death of a Clayton County resident also was reported in that time span, increasing the county's death toll to 53.
Twenty-four additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 11,998. The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 7.1% as of 11 a.m. today.
Clayton County had five additional cases, moving the total to 1,573.
Jackson County recorded seven additional cases in 24 hours, increasing to 2,033. The county’s total of related deaths remained 37.
Jones County had five additional cases, for a total of 2,816 as of 11 a.m. today. The county’s death toll remained at 53.
Delaware County had three additional cases, moving the total to 1,821. The county’s death toll remained at 37.
As of 11 a.m. today, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 72 positive COVID-19 cases, four of which came in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 716 additional cases between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the statewide total of 325,382.
The state reported 35 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the 24-hour span. The state’s death toll moved to 5,145.