Dubuque County Board of Health members and health department staff recently discussed diverting from the path they have taken so far in communicating coronavirus data and key dates.
After running into several issues this week in which information changed quickly — the first shipment of vaccine not arriving when expected, a late-breaking announcement that Iowa’s vaccine allotment had been reduced and trouble with data regarding the number of active COVID-19 cases — members of the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team are looking at changing course.
For instance, every week, the team presents data about active cases in the county, broken down by ZIP code. But, because they are bound by Iowa Department of Public Health regulations claiming to protect people’s privacy, they cannot report if a ZIP code’s active case count changes by less than five cases.
County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert worried that the policy could have real-world effects in the county’s smallest communities.
“If we see that there’s a change of less than five week after week, we don’t want those people in the small towns to think that means everything is good, that they can go out socially like they used to again,” she said.
Lambert suggested reporting that information every other week might give the time needed for a reportable change.
In addition, after the shipment of vaccines for county hospitals expected Monday did not arrive then, officials voiced a general wariness about reporting exact dates.
“We don’t want to say one thing and have the information change a day later,” said Stacey Killian, administrator of Visiting Nurse Association, the county’s contracted public health wing.
Lambert agreed, especially after a notice from the Iowa Department of Public Health came through during the county Board of Health’s meeting this week, announcing a potentially significant reduction in the number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine that the state would be receiving in the short term.
Board of Health members also voiced support for pulling Lambert back from her duties reporting weekly to the county Board of Supervisors on Mondays. Lambert has updated the supervisors at least once a week since the pandemic began in March.
“I am beginning to question the value,” said board Chairman Tom Bechen. “I believe Patrice’s time and the incident management time, especially with the vaccine becoming available, would be better spent trying to react to whatever allocation the county receives.”
Bechen plans to bring the issue up at the supervisors’ next meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 21.