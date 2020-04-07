Iowa’s high school athletic governing bodies on Monday released an outline of what a spring sports season might look like if the schools re-open on May 1.
The state’s schools have been closed by order of Gov. Reynolds since mid-March in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that has triggered a global pandemic.
If schools open on May 1, that day would serve as the first day of practice for boys and girls track and field, boys and girls golf, boys and girls tennis and boys and girls soccer.
The track, golf and tennis seasons would begin just a handful of days later, on May 4, with the postseason tournaments beginning in late May. The soccer seasons would open competition on May 8.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the Iowa High School Athletic Association have targeted June 4-6 for the co-ed state track meet, with the state qualifying meets taking place on May 28.
The girls golf postseason tournaments would take place May 26 and June 1, with the state tournaments held June 8-9. The boys postseason meets would take place May 29 and June 5 with the state tournaments running June 11-12.
The team tennis postseason for boys and girls would open May 23. The boys individual qualifying tournament would be May 20; the girls qualifying tournament would be held May 27. The girls team state tournament is slated for June 10-11 while individuals would compete June 1-2 and June 13. The boys individual state tournament would be June 5-6 with team competition taking place on June 9.
The girls regional soccer tournament is scheduled to begin June 4 with the state tournament taking place on June 16, 18 and 20. The boys substate tournament would open play on June 8 with the state tournament taking place on June 15, 17 and 19.
May 4 stands as the originally scheduled first day of practice for summer baseball and softball.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, these schedules are subject to change. Coaches and athletes are not permitted face-to-face instruction or workouts while schools are closed.