A destination wedding in Jamaica was supposed to be the culmination of a Dubuque couple’s eight-year relationship.
There would be a local reception, of course, as not everyone would be able to make the trip. But the nuptials themselves would take place in a setting renowned the world over for its natural beauty.
And then, with relatively little warning, the bottom dropped out of the world.
A new strain of coronavirus that causes an illness called COVID-19 has blossomed into a literal pandemic, sickening more than 200,000 people worldwide. More than 10,000 deaths have been reported, and those numbers are climbing daily.
As a result, Sarah Klinkhammer and Cliff Ginter will not be having their dream Jamaican wedding any time soon.
“The last couple of days have been really, really, really difficult on me,” she said. “I’ve just been waiting for it to be our turn. I’ve been having a really tough time with it.”
Though bride-to-be Klinkhammer is only 29, well outside the demographic considered most at-risk for serious COVID-19-related complications, the outbreak represents a legitimate existential threat.
She is considered an extreme risk as she has no spleen and only one kidney as a consequence of a freak accident that occurred 10 years ago. She was accidentally shot in the torso by a male acquaintance, who ultimately served a prison sentence in connection to the incident.
And, because she just started a new job, she is temporarily without health insurance. So a marriage certificate — and the ability to join her fiancee’s health care plan — had suddenly become incredibly important.
“We’re going to get married anyway,” Klinkhammer said. “We might as well try this out.”
So on Friday, Klinkhammer, Ginter and a friend who served as photographer/witness, traveled to the Dubuque County Courthouse to obtain a certificate. Though the courthouse essentially is closed due to the outbreak, county officials “made an exception” for the couple, Klinkhammer said.
“When we got there they met us at the door because the doors weren’t open,” she said. “We had to let the (security) officers who work there know what we were there for.”
A notary came down to meet the group and sign the certificate. They never even left the courthouse vestibule.
“We actually didn’t even go into the courthouse,” Klinkhammer said.
There were no flowers, no music and almost none of the pomp that marks modern wedding ceremonies. But Klinkhammer stayed optimistic.
“Since my face mask is white, that’s my wedding dress,” she said.
Per Iowa law, the couple has to wait three days before the certificate can be finalized and the marriage made legal. So they plan to invite a friend, an ordained minister, to the home where Klinkhammer is quarantined to perform a private makeshift service.
Klinkhammer said she and Ginter view this as a simple tweak to an already-established plan. Jamaica and the local reception can wait.
“We’re still planning on doing everything,” she said. “We just have no idea when.”