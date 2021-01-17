Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported one more COVID-19 related death between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 149 deaths. Dubuque County’s death toll remains the sixth-highest in the state.
- The county added 43 new COVID-19 positive cases between those hours. The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 11%. The number of active cases in Dubuque County rose above 1,000 as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
- Five additional cases were reported in Delaware County. The county’s positivity rate remained at 13%.
- Two additional cases were confirmed in Jackson County during the 24-hour span, and the county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 15%.
- Clayton County had two additional cases, and its rate remained at 15%.
- Jones County also had two additional cases and its rate remained the same at 12%.
- None of the other Iowa counties reported any new deaths in that 24-hour period.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health did not release updated county-level hospitalization data on Saturday. The most recent data, from Thursday afternoon, showed: Dubuque County had nine residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Jones County had five; Clayton County had three; Delaware County had four; Jackson County had one.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, there were just two area long-term-care facilities in this five-county region on the outbreak list. The cases include 41 at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque and 45 at Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque, an increase of 10 over 24 hours earlier, and 22 cases more than 48 hours earlier.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,150 in 24 hours for a total of 304,370. There were 64 additional deaths, and the toll stood at 4,321 at 5 p.m. Saturday.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 12 additional cases Saturday, and Lafayette County added three more cases. Iowa County did not release countywide data on Saturday, but the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website showed an increase of 13 cases in Iowa County. Likewise, Crawford County had no update, but the state showed an increase of 10 cases in the county.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,937 new cases Saturday, pushing the total to 520,188. There were 128 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,450.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County did not issue a report on Saturday, but the Illinois Department of Public Health listed Jo Daviess County as having an increase of 12 cases.
Statewide, Illinois reported 5,343 new cases Saturday, along with 140 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,064,667 cases, including 18,179 deaths.