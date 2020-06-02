DYERSVILLE, Iowa – James Kennedy Public Library is reopening Wednesday, June 3, with restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The library will offer access by appointment only from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, according to a social media post.
Curbside services will continue to be offered from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Appointments will be available for no more than 60 minutes, and visitors must not stay longer than their scheduled appointment. Appointments will be available on the hour and half hour, and library staff will escort patrons into the facility. As many as 10 patrons will be allowed in the library at one time.
Only three public-access computers will be available due to social-distancing requirements.
Patrons are encouraged to wear masks.
Patrons can call 563-875-8912 to make an appointment, for curbside service or for more information.