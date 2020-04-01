At a time when many local businesses are closed, slowing down or slashing jobs, some others are moving decidedly in the other direction.
Hy-Vee stores in Dubuque are adding workers to fill a variety of positions.
“We know there are a lot of businesses that have closed, or laid off employees, or put them on furlough,” said Christina Gayman, director of public relations for Hy-Vee. “We can provide a paycheck for those employees.”
Gayman said Hy-Vee needs new workers to stock shelves, an activity that used to take place at certain times each day but now occurs consistently. New hires also will allow the grocery chain to meet the soaring demand for delivery and pickup services as the COVID-19 pandemic has altered consumers’ shopping patterns.
Dubuque-based Hartig Drug also intends to expand its workforce.
CEO Charlie Hartig said the business seeks to fill about 30 positions throughout the tri-state area.
He explained that some of the new hires will help to meet increased or evolving demands linked to COVID-19. For instance, the pharmacy expects to see continued growth in customers who want prescriptions delivered to their homes.
Other positions have been open for a while. In recent years, the unemployment rate generally has hovered between 2% and 4%, making it difficult for many companies to be fully staffed.
As the coronavirus alters the labor pool and working world, leaders such as Hartig are trying to both attract new workers and keep the ones they have.
“This is a hard job right now, being out in the public and taking care of people,” he said. “Our employees are on the front lines.”
CHANGING TIMES
Retail outlets aren’t the only ones seeking to add new workers.
Kendall Hunt Publishing Co. and Great River Learning, a pair of Dubuque businesses focused on publishing educational materials, collectively seek to add about 10 employees.
Chad Chandlee, the president and chief operating officer of both entities, said COVID-19 has accelerated changes in education.
“Over the last 10 years, we have been trying to move more to online education,” he said. “With what’s happening now, there will be a really fast push in that direction. People who weren’t open to online education before are suddenly being forced into it.”
Chandlee’s companies seek sales associates as well as programmers and IT developers.
Kristin Dietzel, vice president of workforce solutions for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said she sees companies in the retail, health care, transportation, logistics and manufacturing industries who are seeking to hire workers.
She acknowledged a recent surge in the number of Iowans applying for unemployment benefits. But this might not immediately lead to a dramatic upswing in those applying for new jobs.
According to Dietzel, those receiving unemployment benefits due to the COVID-19 outbreak aren’t required to prove that they are searching for a new job.
“It will be interesting to see how people handle this,” she said. “Will people wait this out with the intention of going back to their original employers? Or might they use it as an opportunity for a career change? It is too early to tell.”
ATTENTION TO RETENTION
Area employers know that efforts to hire new workers won’t solve anything if they can’t retain those already on the payroll.
With that in mind, Hy-Vee recently announced plans to pay a 10% “appreciation bonus” to front-line employees for all hours worked from March 16 to April 12.
“We are considered an essential service, and we know we won’t be closing,” said Gayman. “We also know our employees can’t work from home.”
Employees at Hartig Drug are being treated to a couple of free lunches each week. Ordered from local businesses, the lunches are also a means of supporting struggling eateries.
Moreover, store employees at Hartig Drug are poised to receive $300 bonuses in May.
Charlie Hartig, however, knows that free food and financial bonuses are only part of the equation.
He emphasized the importance of keeping employees safe and noted that customer behavior plays a huge role in meeting that goal.
Hartig Drug urges customers who are ill to stay out of its stores and to rather use delivery, drive-thru, mail-out and curbside pickup services.
Customers also are urged to adhere to social distancing standards. Staff members have used tape to visually demonstrate appropriate distancing of 6 feet.
“We need to make sure our environment is as safe as possible,” Hartig said.