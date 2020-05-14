LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County administrators are shedding light on the need for disinfection as staff takes steps to control the spread of COVID-19 in congregate facilities.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department recently purchased an ultraviolet light emitter that staff members use to sterilize the county jail’s booking area and holding cells.
The device recently was lent to the county’s nursing home, Orchard Manor, which has experienced at least 27 COVID-19 infections among staff and residents.
“(The UV light) disinfects and cleans almost every bug and virus out there,” said Matt Thill, the facility’s maintenance manager, to county officials during a Wednesday meeting. “We’ve gone down through one of the wings and disinfected every room and bathroom, day room, storage and utility rooms.”
The device, manufactured by Grand Rapids, Mich., company Skytron, emits ultraviolet radiation that damages the DNA or RNA in pathogens present on nearby surfaces, thereby reducing the chances of infection.
UV radiation also is present in sunlight and causes suntans and sunburns. To prevent injury to users, rooms must be unoccupied when the device is turned on.
Onboard sensors on the UV emitter scan rooms and determine the intensity of light and duration of operation needed to sterilize the area.
The device, which cost about $41,000, is small enough to be loaded onto emergency medical services vehicles.
“We had it in our plans to eventually get one, but when (COVID-19) hit, we thought we need to get one now,” Sheriff Nate Dreckman said.
Currently at Orchard Manor, 17 residents with COVID-19 are isolated in a negative-pressure wing. The wing contains special air filters that are designed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease.
Orchard Manor staff also purchased a handheld UV light to sterilize computer keyboards and desks along with an ozone generator that can disinfect rooms by converting the oxygen contained in the air into a gas with a different molecular structure.
In high concentrations, ozone can damage organic tissues in animals and plants but also destroy bacteria and viruses.
Orchard Manor Administrator Carol Schwartz told county officials that there is “no way to know” how the outbreak at the manor started.
“People can be COVID-19 positive and asymptomatic,” she said.
Schwartz did not respond to a request for comment as to the status of the facility’s COVID-19 outbreak.
Despite repeated requests from the Telegraph Herald, the last update provided on the outbreak came on April 28, when it was reported that eight staff and 19 residents had COVID-19.
Since then, the number of COVID-19 cases in Grant County has continued to climb.
The county’s total stood at 35 cases and six deaths as of April 28.
On Wednesday, its totals were 71 cases and 10 deaths.
As of Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the tract that includes Orchard Manor.
COVID-19 poses a serious threat in nursing homes because residents, often elderly and with underlying health conditions, are at high risk of dying from the disease’s complications.