One more death was reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, raising the county's death toll to 149, the sixth-highest in the state.
Meanwhile, 46 additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed during the 24-hour period, bringing the county total to 11,283.
The county's 14-day positivity rate remained at 11% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County reported eight additional cases during the time frame, for a total of 1,906. The county's death toll remains at 31.
Delaware County had six additional cases for a total of 1,719. The county's death toll stood at 36.
Clayton County reported four additional cases for a total of 1,504. There were no additional deaths reported in the county, so that total remained at 48 deaths.
Jones County reported one additional case for a total of 2,691. The county's death toll stayed at 49.
As of 11 a.m. today, just two long-term-care facilities in this five-county region remained on the outbreak list. As of 11 a.m.: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque had 41 cases; and Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque had 45 cases, an increase of 22 from 24 hours earlier.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,336 additional cases during the 24-hour span, bringing the total to 304,124 as of 11 a.m. today.
The state reported 64 additional deaths, increasing the toll to 4,321.