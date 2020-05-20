One size might not fit all when it comes to a return for high school sports.
Some activities could likely be cleared for practice and competition sooner than others, just as most state associations will have to decide to re-open at different paces, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.
The Indianapolis-based NFHS and its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee on Tuesday released guidelines for its 51 member associations to consider in re-opening high school athletics and other activity programs after being shut down in March by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 15-member advisory committee includes medical doctors, certified athletic trainers, high school coaches and officials, research specialists and state high school association executives.
“(We) believe it is essential to the physical and mental well-being of high school students across the nation to return to physical activity and athletic competition,” the association wrote in introducing its guidelines. “The NFHS SMAC recognizes that it is likely that all students will not be able to return to — and sustain — athletic activity at the same time in all schools, regions and states.
“There will also likely be variation in what sports and activities are allowed to be played and held. While we would typically have reservations regarding such inequities, the NFHS SMAC endorses the idea of returning students to school-based athletics and activities in any and all situations where it can be done safely.”
For instance, an individual low-contact sport such as golf or running would present less risk of transmission of the virus than high-contact sports such as football or wrestling. The NFHS suggested sports be separated into three categories — higher risk, moderate risk and lower risk — in terms of potential exposure to respiratory droplets that spread the virus.
Iowa association officials hope to make a decision on the fate of its baseball and softball seasons by June 1. By the NFHS standards, both fall in the moderate-risk category but could be moved to the lower-risk category with appropriate cleaning of equipment and the use of masks by participants.
First and foremost, the NFHS strongly urged all organizations to engage with state and local health departments to develop policy regarding coordinated approaches for return to activity for high school, club and youth sports. It based its guidelines for “opening up” on a White House document released last month.
The NFHS guidelines address a potential progression for returning to activities, hygiene practices, transportation to and from events, social-distancing suggestions during contests and a tiered approach to who should be allowed to attend events. Each phase includes suggestions for pre-workout screenings, limitations on gatherings, facility cleaning, physical activity, athletic equipment sharing and the process for hydration.
“We believe this guidance document will be a tremendous resource for our member state associations as they determine the timetables for re-opening sports and activities,” NFHS executive director Dr. Karissa Niehoff said. “The NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee utilized recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as some return-to-play considerations by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, in formulating this guidance document for re-opening athletics and other activities in our nation’s schools.”