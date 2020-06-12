Five new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 380 cases at the latter time.
No additional related deaths in the county were reported from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today, keeping the toll at 21.
Delaware County reported one additional case, bringing its total to 27 at 11 a.m. today. That followed a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases from 20 to 26 cases during the previous 24-hour span.
Jones County saw an increase of two cases between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, bringing its total to 40. Clayton County added another case for a total of 35. Jackson County remains the same at 14 cases.
None of the Iowa counties in the TH coverage area reported any additional deaths in that 24-hour period.
Statewide, 381 new cases were recorded in that time frame. There were 23,166 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Four more deaths were reported, putting the total at 642.