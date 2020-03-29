Dubuque officials project $2.5 million in lost revenueA projected $2.5 million decrease in revenue this fiscal year from the COVID-19 pandemic could draw down — but not drain — the City of Dubuque’s cash reserves, city leaders warned this week.
City officials also said the outbreak could lead to delayed hirings and canceled city projects, while also prompting a reconsideration of tax rate and fee increases planned for next fiscal year.
City Council members met virtually via conference call this week for a special work session to receive updates related to the pandemic.
“The coronavirus outbreak will severely impact city revenues,” said City Finance and Budget Director Jennifer Larson. “Specific to the general fund, there’s an estimated $2.2 million revenue loss.”
The City of Dubuque has a $17 million general fund reserve, which is $2.4 million more than the $14.6 million required to satisfy the city’s policy to have 20% of the general fund in reserves.
Local experts:
Social distancing key to public healthWith the call for “stay-at-home” orders, adoption of six-foot social distancing guidelines and closure of nonessential businesses, Americans are seeing opportunities for social contact diminish as government officials intensify efforts to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
But the loss of physical connection to the world outside might come at the cost of mental health, particularly for those already living with conditions whose treatment or recovery relies upon social support.
“There are two major components to all mental health, and that is the sense of having control over your life and the sense that you have a network of positive relationships,” said Bridget Mouchon-Humphrey, coordinator of Southwest Wisconsin Behavioral Health Partnership. “And here we are in a situation where we don’t feel like we have hardly any control over our lives and we are told we have to isolate.”
Chronic loneliness activates the body’s stress response and studies have shown it can increase the risks of alcoholism, dementia, depression and high blood pressure. In a 2015 review of medical literature, scientists found that social isolation increased mortality by 29%.
Dubuque County resident Iowa’s 1st COVID-19 deathA Dubuque County resident who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has died, marking the first coronavirus-related death in Iowa, public health officials announced Tuesday night.
No identifying information about the person was provided, other than that he or she was between the ages of 61 to 80, according to an announcement. Details about when the death occurred weren’t provided.
“This death is a tragedy and a reminder for all of the seriousness of this virus,” said Patrice Lambert, executive director of the Dubuque County Public Health Department, in a press release. “However, it is also important that everyone understands that this does not mean Dubuque County is more at risk for COVID-19 spread or deaths than other areas.”
Most people who contract COVID-19 experience mild symptoms, but some people can suffer serious or even deadly complications.
Two additional Iowa deaths in other counties connected to the outbreak were reported Friday.
Dubuque council approves 5-year housing planFaced with limited data on how many Dubuque landlords accept housing vouchers and the likelihood of lawmaker intervention, Dubuque City Council members on Monday again passed on enacting source-of- income fair-housing protections.
Council members voted, 6-1, not to include a source-of-income ban as part of a five-year plan to address housing needs in the city.
Dubuque Housing Commission members voted unanimously Feb. 25 to recommend the plan, contingent on it including an ordinance prohibiting landlords from refusing to rent to tenants who rely on public assistance.
Council members also declined to do so two years ago, opting instead to approve recommendations to re-brand the housing voucher program — commonly known as Section 8 — and provide financial incentives to make participation more appealing for landlords.
Dubuque community action agency’s merger approvedA struggling local nonprofit will merge with another eastern Iowa community action agency, officials decided Thursday night.
Officials from Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties, as well as the City of Dubuque, agreed to merge Operation: New View Community Action Agency with Hawkeye Area Community Action Program on Oct. 31.
The merger between Operation: New View, a nonprofit organization that serves low-income families in Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties, and HACAP, based in Hiawatha, has been considered for months. But first, the governmental partners needed to pay down Operation: New View’s debt.
In order to repay the $264,000 owed by the organization, the four government entities previously agreed to divide the debt with Dubuque County and the City of Dubuque each taking on 35% of the burden, and Jackson and Delaware counties each accepting 15%.
COVID-19 prompts corporate layoff of Flexsteel plantLeaders of a Dubuque-based furniture manufacturer on Tuesday announced plans to lay off some employees and temporarily cease operations at a local plant during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move underscores the impact COVID-19, a new, potentially deadly strain of coronavirus, is having on manufacturing companies across the tri-states.
Flexsteel Industries said it would begin a two-week shutdown at its Seippel Road facility on Friday, March 27. A temporary layoff at its corporate headquarters also was announced Tuesday.
In a press release, the company said the shutdown is “in response to the impact of COVID-19 on the business.” Specifically, the decision is tied to “a drop in demand for the furniture (the company) produces for recreational vehicle manufacturers.”