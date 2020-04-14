PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Community Fund has created a disaster relief fund to help nonprofit organizations, government agencies and schools continue to provide services during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Platteville Community Fund COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund will provide one-to-one matching donations of up to $20,000 to entities within the geographic area of the Platteville School District, according to a press release.
Grants will be available for organizations that address food and housing insecurity, transportation needs, child care and other programs.
Donations to the fund can be made through the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin at bit.ly/PVLReliefFund or by mailing a check made out to “CFSW-PCF COVID-19 Relief Fund” to Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, c/o PCF COVID-19 Relief Fund, PO BOX 81, Platteville, WI 53818.
Online grant applications are available at cfsw.org/funds/platteville-community-fund.