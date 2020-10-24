Following claims of a COVID-19 “outbreak” among county staff by the Dubuque County recorder on Thursday night, little clarity was found Friday on the state of cases of coronavirus in county buildings.
However, the county assured residents that they should feel safe voting in county facilities.
Recorder John Murphy on Friday would not name the three departments that he said had confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past week, nor the department heads that he had rebuked for being “lackadaisical about positive tests in their departments, who needs to isolate/quarantine and the use of masks.”
“I’m not going to start casting any departments in a poor light,” Murphy said.
But he maintained his warning that residents should stay away from county buildings and use the mail, online options and available drop boxes for county business.
On Friday afternoon, the county issued a press release attributed to Dave Baker, the county Board of Supervisors chairman, stating that county staff serve the public behind plexiglass screens, wear masks in public areas and minimize contact with residents, as well as follow federal guidelines in which an employee who tests positive for COVID-19 — and close contacts — will quarantine at home. Murphy’s statement Thursday had said “it appears that isolating/quarantine is essentially on a voluntary basis.”
The county statement Friday said, “Dubuque County is working to keep our public buildings safe for the public and for our employees. The public should feel safe masking up to visit the courthouse or the Elections Annex to vote in person or to conduct their business.”
County Auditor Denise Dolan said Murphy’s vague criticism Thursday made the whole county government look bad.
“He’s throwing a cloud over the entire county, which I, as an elected official, do not appreciate, especially when (Saturday) is a major deadline for the election,” she said, referring to the deadline for early voter registration in Iowa for the Nov. 3 election. “I’ve been fielding phone calls this morning by members of the public, which means I’ve not been able to do other things I need to do.”
Murphy said he brought his concerns to the attention of department heads and county Human Resources Administrator Dawn Sherman on Thursday morning and said he would go public if things were not addressed.
“I made every effort yesterday to communicate through HR and the structures here in the courthouse and to communicate with these department heads or electeds,” he said. “There were emails that were going to be sent to reinform (and) some firm conversations had with those department leaders. That wasn’t sufficient for me.”
Dolan said she did not know Murphy’s motivations or goals.
“We’re wearing masks,” she said. “Our staff are sanitizing the (Elections) Annex. But if a department has an outbreak, it’s not like they can do anything about it. You just react and get other staff who might have been in contact home and quarantined.”
Dolan said she has had staff test positive for COVID-19 at points in the pandemic, “just like anybody.” She would not say if an employee in her department currently was positive, citing health privacy law.
County Attorney C.J. May III posted on social media that he “admired” Murphy bringing the issue to the forefront. On Friday, he said his department did not have an outbreak and that staff are following all precautions.
Chief Deputy Assessor Lori Rolling said her office in the West Campus had no active cases. She said staff wear masks at all appropriate times.
Assistant Zoning Administrator Angie Steffens said the same of her department.
County supervisors said they had not been aware before Thursday of any problems as described in Murphy’s release.
“I went in Thursday to sign some documents and everybody that I encountered in the auditor’s office and HR had masks on,” Baker said Friday. “But we need to take the complaint seriously, and our HR director is already acting on it.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough also said she had not witnessed any such problems.
“But I’m not in that building, living it like John is,” she said. “My number one concern is that it is safe to vote and all the county facilities are safe to be in. I think they’re as safe as they have been (since March). We’re using all the same guidelines.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham said he had no reason to doubt Murphy’s observations.
“So far, the county has failed to implement a mask mandate countywide,” he said. “That doesn’t send a very strong message to the residents and staff of the county as to our seriousness about. What’s being reported in the courthouse is just a microcosm of what’s happening in our county, state and country.”