A Dubuque-based community health center has been awarded nearly $700,000 in emergency funding to invest in testing efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and other services, including telehealth.
Crescent Community Health Center officials today were notified that the facility has been awarded $691,925 through a $1.3 billion allotment from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money comes from appropriations approved by lawmakers through the CARES Act.
According to a press release, the money will enable Crescent providers to "continue seeing our emergent patients" while "investing more resources in telehealth for all patients."
"Crescent would like to use up to $350,000 ... toward community/county testing efforts once the plan is fully developed," Gary Collins, Crescent's CEO, said in a press release. "It is important for all patients in our service area to have accessibility to testing, especially those who are vulnerable, have barriers to care and are at higher risk if they tested positive for COVID-19."