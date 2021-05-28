One additional Dubuque County resident was confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today. The county’s total increased to 13,444.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, so the county's toll remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
One additional case each was reported in Clayton and Jones counties as of 11 a.m. today. Their respective totals rose to 1,704 and 3,003.
No additional cases were reported in Delaware or Jackson counties during the 24-hour span. Their respective totals remained at 2,108 and 2,244.
The State of Iowa reported one less case in Clayton County between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today. The county's total lowered to 1,703.
There were no additional related deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties' death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 41, respectively.
Statewide, the number of people with COVID-19 to date rose to 371,232 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 99 during the 24-hour span.
There were six additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state, raising the death toll to 6,053.