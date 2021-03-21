Seven additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 12,559.
The county’s death toll remained at 200, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Delaware County had five additional cases in the 24-hour span, increasing the county’s total to 1,899.
Jackson County had four additional cases, for a total of 2,126.
Jones County had two additional cases, increasing the county’s total to 2,879.
There were no additional cases reported for Clayton County, where the total remained 1,618.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 39, 40 and 55.
Statewide, Iowa reported 318 additional cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 345,674.
The state reported one additional death, increasing the toll to 5,675.