Twenty-two additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today.
The county total stood at 1,398 as of the latter time.
No additional related deaths were reported, so the county toll remains at 26.
A total of 193 additional COVID-19 tests were completed during the time frame, pushing that tally to 18,861. That means the county had an 11.4% positivity rate during the 24-hour stretch.
Jones County reported three additional cases in that 24-hour period, moving its total to 114. Delaware County reported one more case for a total of 80. Clayton and Jackson counties remained unchanged at 84 and 126 cases, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa reported 458 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour period, bringing the total of positive cases to 43,196.
There have been 463,933 tests completed, an increase of 5,145 over one day prior. The statewide positivity rate for the 24-hour period was 8.9%.
Seven additional related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, moving the toll to 845.