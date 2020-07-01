An employee of a third-party vendor who provides service at Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury, Iowa, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed.
The vendor employee was asked to be tested after failing a health screening prior to entering the facility, Administrator Dani Ettema wrote in a statement to the Telegraph Herald. Those results later came back positive.
“This person is recovering at home and will be isolated from Hawkeye until medically able to return,” Ettema wrote.
Officials took steps to perform contact tracing and to test residents and staff who might have been exposed to the virus. Hawkeye is working with state and local health officials to take steps to stop its spread, Ettema wrote.
“Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions, and we notified all residents, staff and family members,” she wrote. “We are awaiting the final results of testing.”