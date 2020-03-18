Before Brad Pinchuk became president and CEO of Hirschbach Motor Lines, he served in the U.S. Army during the Gulf War of the early 1990s.
He said it isn’t difficult to draw parallels between that experience and the one currently confronting the nation.
“This is a war,” he said. “We are in a war right now. Unfortunately, it is an invisible war against a virus.”
Given the unique and rapidly changing circumstances, Pinchuk is among the many local company leaders scrambling to find alternative options for workers who typically spend their days working in an office setting.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Americans to work from home for the next 14 days, accelerating a transformation that already was taking shape at many local businesses.
Pinchuk said Hirschbach officials worked all weekend to give employees — including office workers in Dubuque and East Dubuque, Ill. — the ability to work from home.
Even prior to the president’s announcement, Hirschbach was requiring all workers to work remotely at least one day this week to ensure the process went smoothly.
“Everyone (in office settings) will be given the option to work from home for the foreseeable future,” Pinchuk said. “Some folks are already doing that.”
Those who must remain in the office are following strict new guidelines.
Workers must clean their work stations multiple times per day and are asked not to go out for lunch. Instead, the company is providing food prepared on site.
“The more proactive we are now, the less severe the virus is going to be,” Pinchuk said.
WIDESPREAD RESPONSE
Hirschbach is far from the only company taking drastic measures.
McGraw-Hill Education on Monday informed employees about the closure of offices in the U.S. and Canada, a move that resulted in employees working remotely.
Communicating via email, Tyler Reed, the company’s senior director of communications, said the transition wasn’t a particularly difficult one.
“Fortunately, we’re able to make this transition rather seamlessly with the vast majority of our employees, including those in Dubuque,” Reed wrote. “We’re continuing our work as usual, and working hard to support our school and college customers that are making transitions to online learning situations.”
IBM is among many employers who took similar actions even earlier in the process. Andrew Sherman, site manager at the IBM Dubuque Client Innovation Center, described this move in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
“The health and safety of our employees, partners, clients and neighbors in Dubuque and around the world is our top priority,” he wrote. “Last week, we encouraged IBMers nationwide and here locally whose role permits to begin working remotely to help mitigate their risk and that of the community during this outbreak.”
At Dubuque Bank & Trust, similar measures are being taken.
The company announced Tuesday the closure of all banking lobbies with the exception of its Kennedy Mall and Farley (Iowa) Banking Center locations. All drive-through services will remain open.
Meanwhile, bank leaders are urging customers to conduct transactions via mobile and online avenues whenever possible.
DB&T President and CEO Tut Fuller said that the “vast majority” of the bank’s office workers will soon be conducting their operations from home.
“I don’t know how long it’s going to go on for. I don’t think anybody does,” said Fuller. “We are preparing for it to go on indefinitely.”
CHALLENGING TIMES
The sudden influx of area residents working remotely could test the limits of the region’s internet capacity.
Greater Dubuque Development Corp. President and CEO Rick Dickinson believes recent efforts to enhance broadband infrastructure, extend access to rural areas and increase system redundancy will pay off in the months ahead.
“You develop these kinds of things to facilitate communication and commerce,” said Dickinson. “It was designed for one thing, but I think now it is giving us flexibility we otherwise wouldn’t have had. It’s helping us overcome a viral pandemic no one could have predicted.”
Even so, many workers will remain out in the public as the COVID-19 crisis plays out.
Despite efforts to move office employees to remote settings, Pinchuk noted that Hirschbach’s drivers will remain on the road.
These drivers transport medical supplies and food, both of which will be in high demand in the months ahead. These workers are being urged to vigorously follow all precautions to ensure their safety.
The need for these items has compelled Hirschbach to search for new employees at a time when many are considering cutbacks.
“Our customers are providing food to the Hy-Vees and Walmarts of the world,” Pinchuk said. “Businesses like ours need to keep those supplies moving.”