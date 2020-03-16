GALENA, Ill. – The Jo Daviess County Courthouse remains open, but officials ask the public to only visit if "absolutely necessary," according to a press release issued today.
Visitors also are urged to call ahead before visiting, according to the release.
Phone numbers of county offices located in the courthouse. These include:
- Assessor, 815-777-1016
- Circuit clerk, 815-777-0037
- County clerk, 815-777-0161
- Probation, 815-777-0356
- Public defender, 815-777-3087
- Sheriff, 815-777-2141
- State’s attorney, 815-777-0109
- Treasurer, 815-777-0355
- IT/GIS, 815-776-9297
- County highway, 815-591-2337
- Health department, 815-777-0263
- County administrator, 815-777-6557
Visitors to the courthouse are asked to use sanitizing stations located throughout the building.
Fines and fees can be paid online at jodaviess.org.
All jail programs that are conducted by outside volunteers have been suspended until further notice. Inmates brought into the jail will be subject to additional medical screening.