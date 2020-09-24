Organizers of a long-running free Thanksgiving dinner have canceled this year’s event.
The traditional dinner, which began when the late Donna Ginter started the event in 1962, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Last year, organizers cooked 85 turkeys and served or delivered more than 2,500 meals. The event typically uses the help of more than 400 volunteers.
Organizers vowed to hold the event again next year, and they will continue to accept donations for the free Thanksgiving dinner to be held in 2021.
Donations can be sent to Free Thanksgiving Dinner, P.O. Box 512, Dubuque, IA 52001.