More than 5,800 Dubuque County residents now are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Tuesday shows that 5,804 county residents have received the required two doses to be fully vaccinated. The total represents an increase of 64 from Monday, and the county's total remains the fifth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Johnson, Linn and Scott counties.
Meanwhile, another 232 county residents had received their first dose of the vaccine as of Tuesday, pushing the total who have received just the first dose to 9,338.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Tuesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 2,068 who have received one dose (an increase of 45 from Monday); 788 fully vaccinated (an increase of three)
- Delaware County residents: 1,358 who have received one dose (increase of 13); 779 fully vaccinated (an increase of two)
- Jackson County residents: 2,131 who have received one dose (increase of 25); 742 fully vaccinated (increase of three)
- Jones County residents: 1,767 who have received one dose (increase of four); 1,038 fully vaccinated (increase of 14)
State public health officials reported today that as of Tuesday, 148,260 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 299,048 had received one dose so far.