New confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Clayton and Dubuque counties in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Lafayette County, Wis.
Iowa officials announced 118 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, including one more each in Clayton and Dubuque counties. The statewide total now stands at 1,388.
Dubuque County now has 32 confirmed cases, while Clayton County has six.
With no new cases announced, Jones County has eight; Jackson County, four; and Delaware County, one.
Two more related deaths were reported Friday — both Linn County residents. The statewide death toll now is 31.
In Illinois, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continued to shoot up Friday, with 1,465 more announced. That included one additional case in Jo Daviess County, pushing its total to 10.
The state now has 17,887 confirmed cases.
Additionally, 68 more related deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 596.
In Wisconsin, there were 183 new confirmed cases announced Friday, bringing the total to 3,068. There were 17 more related deaths reported, pushing the total to 128.
Lafayette County officials announced one new case there, moving the total to three.
No additional confirmed cases were announced for Crawford, Grant or Iowa counties. Crawford still has three, while Grant and Iowa have four each.