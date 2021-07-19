The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Sunday’s developments included:
- As of Sunday, 150,431 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 58.1% of the area’s population that is at least 12 years old.
- With state health officials in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, along with many area counties, providing only weekly updates, there were no additional COVID-19 cases reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at St. Patrick’s Church, 1425 Iowa St., in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The most-recent county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of Wednesday, one resident each of Dubuque and Jackson counties with COVID-19 was hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- As of Wednesday’s update, State of Iowa officials were reporting that a total of 375,278 residents have had COVID-19, and there have been 6,158 related deaths.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,545,358 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 57.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services had reported a total of 614,596 confirmed cases of COVID, as of its Friday update. The state’s death toll sits at 7,372.
- As of Sunday, 2,975,104 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 59.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,399,946 COVID-19 cases and a death toll of 23,357 as of its latest update, released on Friday. Those figures were not updated Sunday.
- As of Sunday, 6,026,980 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 55.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.