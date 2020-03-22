Local residents seeking companionship during their pandemic-mandated period of social isolation have a new opportunity to find a new friend while simultaneously aiding a local nonprofit.
Dubuque Regional Humane Society officials are, for a limited time, accepting appointments for people interested in adopting a dog or cat. Organization officials on Saturday announced “an urgent need” to clear the shelter of animals as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.
“Honestly, this is an excellent time to adopt an animal and bring it into your home,” Bri Eickhoff, the society’s director of operations, said. “You’re probably going to be home for a week or two, possibly longer.”
That means plenty of time to get to know and get comfortable with the newest addition to your family, Eickhoff said.
The nonprofit, which previously closed to the public due to the viral outbreak, will be open by appointment from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Monday, according to a Facebook post.
Adoption fees will be lessened by $50 for dogs and by $25 for cats during this period.
Appointments can be made by calling the front desk at 563-582-6766. People who have recently traveled, been exposed to those infected with COVID-19 or have symptoms of the illness should not make appointments.
With lockdowns or “shelter-in-place” orders becoming increasingly common across the U.S., humane society officials are planning ahead to ensure all animals are safe and happy.
“A lot of shelters around the country and throughout Iowa, they’re all doing the same thing,” Eickhoff said. “Our goal is to get animals home.”
The organization also is offering foster opportunities. For more information, email foster@dbqhumane.org.
Eickhoff said the community has been incredibly supportive of the humane society during a time of unprecedented uncertainty.
“People are looking to support us in any way, whether it’s adoptions or donations,” she said. “Really, the community support has been great, not only today but over the last week.”
Photos of adoptable dogs can be viewed at TelegraphHerald.com. A more up-to-date list of adoptable dogs, as well as adoptable cats, can be viewed at DBQHumane.org.