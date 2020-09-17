In Iowa, there were 850 new confirmed cases reported between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the state's total to 76,975.
Iowa's related death toll rose by 13 to 1,248.
In Wisconsin, 2,034 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 94,746.
There were three additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,231.
In Illinois, 2,056 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 25 additional confirmed deaths.
That brings the state's totals to 268,207 cases and 8,392 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)