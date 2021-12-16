The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Twenty-three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the tri-state area since Saturday, including 11 in Dubuque County. Additionally, there were three more deaths in Jones County, Iowa, and two more deaths each in Clayton County, Iowa; Jackson County, Iowa; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Crawford County, Wis., while Lafayette County, Wis., had one more.
- Another 234 Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 since Dec. 9, when the numbers were last updated. Elsewhere locally in Iowa, 77 new cases were reported during that one-week span in Jackson County, 43 in Jones County, 54 in Delaware County and 29 in Clayton County.
- In Wisconsin, 152 new confirmed cases were reported in Grant County since Saturday; 62 in Iowa County, 37 in Lafayette County and 48 in Crawford County. During that time period, another 50 cases were reported in Jo Daviess County.
- Enough time has elapsed that the first children ages 5 to 11 now have reached full vaccination status, so the CDC now provides county-level vaccination rates for ages 5 and up. The TH will be using those figures going forward, but predictably, with that new age group included, the percentages of vaccinated individuals for all local counties are markedly lower than when only assessing the rate of those 12 and older.
- As of Wednesday, 173,830 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated.
- As of Wednesday, the CDC again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which is unchanged from Saturday.
- There were 46 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. That was a decrease of seven from one week earlier.
- As of Wednesday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 71 active cases among students, an increase of 18 since Saturday, and 18 among staff, a decrease of two.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 15 active cases among students systemwide as of Wednesday, a decrease of three since Saturday, and “five or fewer” cases among staff, the same as Saturday. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 10 student cases as of Wednesday, the same as Friday’s update, and three staff cases, an increase of one.
- As of Wednesday, 552,898 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 7,094 since updated figures from the state were provided on Dec. 9. There were 130 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported, increasing the total to 7,680.
- The CDC reported that as of Wednesday, 1,833,874 Iowans were fully vaccinated, which is 62% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 16,550 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 928,112. The state’s related deaths increased by 145 to 9,489.
- As of Wednesday, 3,552,376 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 64.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Illinois, 36,689 new cases were reported since Saturday, as the total climbed to 1,921,433. Another 212 related deaths were reported, as that toll moved to 27,013.
As of Wednesday, 8,025,415 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 67.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.