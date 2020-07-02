CASCADE, Iowa -- The inaugural season for Cascade's new municipal pool has been cut short.
City Administrator Deanna McCusker told the Telegraph Herald this afternoon that the facility will be closed for the remainder of the season.
The decision was made after city officials learn that a person with COVID-19 had visited the facility.
"We decided that to keep the public safe and our employees safe, it was best to close the pool," McCusker said.
The new pool opened on June 20. It already had a two-day closure prompted by concerns over an employee with a possible case of COVID-19. The pool was reopened that time after officials confirmed the worker did not have the virus.
The pool was closed today in the wake of the latest exposure before city officials made the decision to remain closed for the remainder of the season.