Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. That 24-hour total is the largest one the county has had since the state started reporting results in real time on May 19, prompting the TH to tally results from 5 p.m. one day to the next. Prior to that, the state reported new confirmed cases once daily. During that time, the daily totals topped 14 just three times. The county’s one-day record is 32.
- It is unclear what caused the spike in new confirmed cases. A total of 140 new tests were completed in that 24-hour span, a total that is not particularly high compared to a typical day. The state website also shows no change with the lone outbreak at a long-term-care facility in the county, with Dubuque Specialty Care still at 51 cases, with 22 recovered.
- Three new cases were reported in Delaware County, pushing its total to 32. One new case each was reported in Jackson and Jones counties, moving their respective tallies to 15 and 43.
- Statewide, 418 new cases were reported from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. The total stood at 25,275 at the latter time. Just one more related death was reported in that time, pushing the toll to 681.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County also had a spike in confirmed cases Friday — but there was an explanation. Eleven new cases were reported, pushing the county’s total to 124. Eight of those were tied to the public testing site that served 395 people Wednesday and was operated by the county health department and Wisconsin National Guard, according to a county press release. “According to surrounding counties, additional positive cases were also identified as a result of the Platteville testing effort and were reported by the laboratory directly to the correct jurisdictions,” the release states. It does not identify the counties referenced.
- Two of Grant County’s Wisconsin neighbors — Crawford and Lafayette counties — also reported new cases Friday. Two more were recorded in Crawford County, where the total now is 29, while there were three in Lafayette County. The total there has surged to 52 from 43 on Tuesday.
- The Grant County Health Department also reported that COVID-19 samples were taken Thursday and Friday at Wisconsin Secure Program Facility prison in Boscobel and results should be received this weekend and early next week.
- Statewide, 278 new confirmed cases were reported Friday, pushing the state total to 24,154. Eleven additional related deaths were added to the state’s official count, now at 730.
- In Illinois, 692 new cases and 43 additional related deaths were reported Friday. That pushed the state’s totals to 135,470 cases and 6,580 deaths.
- The new cases included two more in Jo Daviess County, where the total now stands at 38.