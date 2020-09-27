Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- A total of 66 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were reported between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, pushing the county’s total to 3,215.
- There were no additional related deaths in Dubuque County during the 24-hour span.
- There were 259 new tests reported during that time period, so the county’s positivity rate during that span was 25.5%. The county’s to-date positivity rate climbed to 10.9% as of 5 p.m.
- With 857 new confirmed cases and 2,987 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Saturday climbed to 28.7%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to far exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to Iowa’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate, even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Saturday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 16.8%.
- Similar gulfs were seen in the other Iowa counties. According to TH calculations, Delaware County had 121 new cases and 391 new tests during the 14-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, equating to a positivity rate of 30.9%. That state-reported rate was 16.8%.
- Jackson County had 85 new cases and 404 tests over 14 days, for a rate of 21.0%. The state-reported rate was 13.7%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,178 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 47 from the previous day.
- After two days without updates, the state on Saturday provided hospitalization data as of Thursday. At that time, 18 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dubuque County were hospitalized. The totals were five for Delaware County, three for Jackson County, two for Jones County and one for Clayton County.
- Outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers continue to be reported. The number of cases at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester climbed to 21 on Saturday, with 10 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque has had 12 cases and four recovered. Ten confirmed cases are reported at Mercy-
- One Dyersville Senior Care.
- Jackson County reported eight more cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday. The tallies in Clayton and Delaware counties each rose by five, while Clayton County increased by three.
- Statewide, Iowa’s case total increased by 1,998 during the 24-hour span to reach 85,586. Some of that increase might have been tied to previously completed antigen tests. The state announced Friday that this weekend it would be inputing nearly 27,000 antigen test results from long-term-care facilities that were previously received. About 300 of those tests were positive.
- Five more related deaths were reported, so that tally climbed to 1,312.
- In Wisconsin, Lafayette County’s total shot up by 20 cases on Saturday. The county health department posted on social media, urging people to stay home. “Your decisions matter! Please, if you can not stay home, keep your circle small, avoid large gatherings, wear a mask when in public. Help stop the spread. We must all work together for our community’s health.”
- Six new cases were reported in Iowa County and two in Crawford County.
- The Grant County Health Department had not provided a daily update as of Saturday night. The county’s stats routinely are ahead of those shared on the state website, which had dated figures as of Saturday night.
- Statewide, Wisconsin added a record 2,817 new cases Saturday, pushing the total to 113,645. There were seven additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,281.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County’s health department did not provide an update as of Saturday night, but the state website showed the county
- tally increasing by one.
Statewide, Illinois reported 2,441 new confirmed cases Friday, along with 25 related deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 286,326 cases and 8,588 deaths.