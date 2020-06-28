SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

Free COVID-19 testing events will be held in the coming weeks in Grant County, Wis.

No appointments are necessary, and testing is open to anyone age 5 or older. Children must have consent from parents or guardians at all events.

Testing will occur at the following locations and times:

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 29 — Kronshage Park, 1603 Wisconsin Ave., Boscobel.
  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 8 — Grant County Fairgrounds, 916 E. Elm St., Lancaster.
  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 — Riverside Park, 100 E. Crawford St., Cassville.

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard and Grant County Health Department are coordinating the effort in conjunction with Grant County Emergency Management, according to a press release.

