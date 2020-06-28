Free COVID-19 testing events will be held in the coming weeks in Grant County, Wis.
No appointments are necessary, and testing is open to anyone age 5 or older. Children must have consent from parents or guardians at all events.
Testing will occur at the following locations and times:
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 29 — Kronshage Park, 1603 Wisconsin Ave., Boscobel.
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 8 — Grant County Fairgrounds, 916 E. Elm St., Lancaster.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 — Riverside Park, 100 E. Crawford St., Cassville.
Members of the Wisconsin National Guard and Grant County Health Department are coordinating the effort in conjunction with Grant County Emergency Management, according to a press release.