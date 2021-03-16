Public health officials reported Monday that 78% of Dubuque County residents age 65 or older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
That amounts to nearly 14,000 people. Of those, 6,783 individuals are fully vaccinated — either by receiving the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single dose of the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
This age group constitutes 17,819 people, as identified by the Iowa Department of Public Health. After long-term-care residents and staff, and health care workers, those 65 and older were the first group eligible for doses of the limited vaccine.
But as county health providers have continued on through other demographics — schools’ staff members, the manufacturing, agriculture and meat processing workforce — the 65-plus group is still not complete. Part of that is because the vaccine isn’t mandatory. The 78% could be an even greater majority of those in that age group who want it.
Dubuque County supervisors pushed at their meeting Monday for more information on how many people in that age group have declined to get the vaccine.
“How long are we going to be in the 65 range yet?” asked Supervisor Harley Pothoff. “We’re moving somewhat out of it, but we have vaccinations to do yet. I would like somewhat of a timeline.”
The Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team, however, passes what vaccine doses are allocated to them by the state on to health care providers. So it is those providers who might have an idea of how many patients have said “no” when called to set up an appointment, according to County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger.
County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert told the Telegraph Herald that she would ask those providers if they are tracking that population and report back this week. But she said those numbers might not be representative of seniors’ true feelings.
“We may not know when we hit the last person in that age group who wants it,” Lambert said. “Because we know some people were thinking about it, weren’t sure but have made up their mind and do want it. We know others said ‘no’ on the day they were called just because they didn’t have someone to drive them. We could even have people in that group this summer coming forward.”
She said the incident management team plans to always focus on that age group, even as others qualify.
“We may not see the response to be great,” Lambert said. “But we would never not focus on them with the vaccine we’re allotted. They’re at risk for more severe illness and death. We’ll never have a stop date for that group.”
Still, Berger told supervisors that fewer and fewer residents this age seem to be wanting the vaccine right now.
“Our providers have trouble filling the 65-and-older slots,” he said. “We’re not getting near as many calls from 65-and-older (residents) as we were a couple of weeks ago.”
Providers have started filling those appointments with residents who are 16 to 64 years old and have health conditions that put them at risk for more severe illness or death from COVID-19. These include asthma, cancer, high blood pressure, sickle-cell disease, diabetes, obesity, pregnancy, immune disorders and smoking.
The county also has held large vaccine clinics in Peosta in recent weeks. At one of those, this younger group with conditions was invited.
There, supervisors saw a trend they would like the incident management team to address in a targeted fashion.
“Several of the county members were out volunteering at the clinic in Peosta,” said Supervisor Ann McDonough, including herself. “That was near 100% Caucasian participants.”
She asked that the incident management team develop a plan to increase access to the vaccines for the county’s minority residents.
Crescent Community Health Center has been promised an allotment of vaccine direct from the federal government, due in large part to the high percentage of its patients who are minorities, according to CEO Gary Collins. But he said those doses are not expected until mid-April.
In any case, McDonough insisted that waiting on Crescent to receive those doses is not good enough.