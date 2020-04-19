One more confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported today in Dubuque County, as the statewide total skyrocketed up.
Statewide, 389 new cases were reported today -- about double what previously had been the most reported cases in a single day in Iowa. Previously, the state had never even reported 200 new cases in one day.
On Saturday, officials reported 181 new cases.
State officials said the big jump is attributed largely to the testing of those working in meat-processing facilities. They accounted for 261 of the 389 new cases announced today.
The state total now sits at 2,902.
One more death was reported, bringing the statewide total to 75.
With the new case, Dubuque County now has had 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
With no new cases, Jones County's total remained at 14; Clayton County, seven; Jackson County, four; and Delaware County, two.