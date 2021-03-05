One COVID-19-related death was reported in Jackson County between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today. The county's total increased to 39.
Meanwhile, 28 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 12,435.
No additional deaths were reported in the county in 24 hours, remaining at 195.
Four new cases were reported in Jones County, moving its tally to 2,850.
One additional case was reported in Clayton County, increasing the total to 1,601.
Two new cases were reported in Jackson County, raising the total to 2,099.
No additional cases were reported in Delaware County between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, so its count remained at 1,858.
No additional related deaths were reported for Clayton, Delaware, and Jones counties. Their respective totals remain at 54, 40 and 55.
As of 11 a.m. today, no local long-term-care facilities were on the state’s outbreak list.
Statewide, Iowa reported 509 additional cases during the 24-hour period, so its total stood at 338,670.
The state reported 13 additional related deaths for a total of 5,549.