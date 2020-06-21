SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

BLOOMINGTON, Wis. – Organizers have canceled this year’s Blake’s Prairie Jr. Fair due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event had been scheduled for July 17-19, in Bloomington, according to the fair’s website.

Held annually, the fair features 4-H and FFA exhibits, grandstand events such as a combine derby and other activities.

In making the decision, organizers stated that “we must acknowledge the struggle we face with sanitation, physical distancing” and the pandemic’s toll on event sponsors, according to a statement on the website.

