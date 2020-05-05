Four additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Dubuque County, according to state figures released today.
One more case each also was reported in Delaware and Jones counties.
Dubuque County's total now stands at 156, with five related deaths.
Jones County's tally climbed to 25 cases and Delaware County now is at eight.
With no new cases today, Clayton County remains at 18 and Jackson County at five.
Statewide, 408 new cases were reported. That brings the statewide total to 10,111.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said 80% of the new positive cases are in the 22 counties that still have stricter business restrictions in place. She also said 261 of the 408 new cases were in just two counties: Polk and Woodbury.
Nineteen more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported. The state's total now stands at 207.